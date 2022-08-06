A 16-year-old boy is in police custody, accused of shooting and killing a man in Long Beach Friday afternoon.

The unidentified teen was arrested after police were dispatched to a home on the 3100 block of West Spring Street for a report of a shooting. Police arrived around 3:25 p.m. and found a man inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He’s been i dentified as Louis Longeno, a 19-year-old resident of Maywood.

During their investigation, police received word that the suspect in the shooting was inside a nearby residence. Police set up a perimeter around the home and called for a local SWAT team to assist.

At some point, however, police learned that the suspect was not at the home, but was planning on turning himself into police at the station. Around 6:15 p.m., the 16-year-old surrendered to police at the Police Department’s Public Safety Building at 400 W. Broadway.

He has since been booked into jail where he is being held without bail while he awaits charges for murder.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation by Long Beach police and charges are expected to be formally filed early next week.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee and Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can also be made online at lacrimestoppers.org.