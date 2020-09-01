Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old rising basketball star in South L.A.

Semaj Miller is seen in an undated photo shared by his family.

A teenager was arrested in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old basketball player in South Los Angeles last month, police said Monday.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder Monday against a 17-year-old who was arrested on Aug. 27 in the killing of Semaj Miller, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responding to the shooting found Miller lying unconscious in a driveway in the 100 block of East 87th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood at about 2 p.m. July 29, spurring a search for the gunman.

Family members told KTLA that Miller was on his way to a park to play basketball when he was shot.

LAPD declined to provide information on where the arrest was made and whether the suspect and Miller knew each other because the person arrested was under 18 years of age.

Miller’s killing drew hundreds to a vigil in Compton, where community members honored the teenager in the somber event as a performer sang the words “something’s gotta change” to the crowd, many of whom were dressed in white shirts bearing Miller’s image.

The teenager played basketball for the L.A. City Wildcats and friends and family described the nearly 6-foot-7-inches tall boy as a rising star who was destined for greatness.

“If he stayed in line, did everything he was supposed to do, he wasn’t going to college — he was going straight to the NBA,” his coach Tony Thomas said at the vigil. “He was going to be a combination of Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.”

Anyone with information can call LAPD Detectives Romero and Armenta at 323-786-5100. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call 800-222-8477.