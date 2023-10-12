A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk in West Covina over the weekend.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Puente Avenue, officials said.

The 34-year-old Karanvir Singh was shot while apparently confronting two people who entered the store and stole merchandise.

The assailants were believed to have fled the scene in a white SUV.

One of suspects seen on surveillance video previously released by police was arrested and eventually charged with first-degree murder in connection with Singh’s death, police said.

He is not being identified because of his age, but was described as an East Los Angeles resident.

He is being held at a juvenile detention center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police are still looking for the second assailant and ask anyone with additional information to call the West Covina Police Department tip line at 626-939-8688 or leave a tip at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/