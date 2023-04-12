A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion robbery, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Riverside Sheriff’s Moreno Valley Station responded to calls regarding the robbery in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. on March 21.

At the scene, deputies found a victim who suffered minor injuries during the incident, though no suspect was arrested. Investigators with the Moreno Valley Station’s Robbery Burglary Suppression Team took over the investigation.

On April 11, authorities executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Perris Boulevard and recovered property that belonged to the victim, an RCSD news release stated.

“A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested without incident and later booked at the Crogan Youth Treatment and Education Center on charges related to the robbery,” deputies said.

Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy Julio Duran at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.