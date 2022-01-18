Teen boy wounded after Pasadena shooting

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were working at 3:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue when a driver flagged them down and said the teen, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a Pasadena Police Department spokesman.

Paramedics started first aid and contacted police, Grisafe said.

At 3:06 p.m., police got a report of shots fired near North Los Robles and Eldora Road, the lieutenant said. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area and are working to determine whether that is where the teen was shot.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.