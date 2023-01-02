Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

In the video, the teen can be seen stumbling up to the front door and attempting to open it. At one point, he even tried charging the door.

Eventually, the young man managed to break into the home and set the alarm off.

Inside, video shows the teen on a destructive rampage, though he can’t seem to keep his balance at times.

“It’s definitely absurd,” neighbor Mara Weinstein said after seeing the footage. “I just never would have expected that to happen in my neighborhood, let alone anyone breaking into the houses under construction just to kick around a few boxes.”

The person who provided KTLA with the surveillance footage did not want to speak on camera but said the 17-year-old caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage, which included a broken handrail and stone stairway landing.

Some people who spoke with KTLA feel that incidents like these have become all too common.

“I just feel like nothing surprises me anymore, honestly,” Los Angeles resident Jackson Roth said. “Just the way the world works.”

While it’s unclear if the teen was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said it appears to be a random, isolated incident and that they are in contact with the boy’s parents.