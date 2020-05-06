Teen charged in connection with fatal stabbing of man in Inglewood

Horacio Maldonado is shown in a photo released by the Inglewood Police Department on May 5, 2020.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Inglewood over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Inglewood police responded to an alley at 10400 South Prairie Avenue about 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified as Horacio Maldonado, 43.

Luis Casillas is shown in a photo released by the Inglewood Police Department on May 5, 2020.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that led to the identity of the suspect, Luis Casillas, who was known to them, police said.

He was found and arrested that same day.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, who charged Casillas with murder, according to police.

His bail was set at $2 million.

The motive behind the crime, or what led to it, is unknown.