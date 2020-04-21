Teen cited after allegedly jumping fence into Disney’s California Adventure amid closure

Disney California Adventure stands vacant on March 14, 2020, the first day of the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks as fears of the spread of coronavirus continue. (David McNew/AFP via Getty Images)

An 18-year-old man was cited over the weekend after allegedly jumping a fence to get into Disney’s California Adventure amid an ongoing closure at the Anaheim theme park.

The incident was reported about 10:25 p.m. Sunday when park security saw a man jump a fence, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA Monday.

Responding officers searched for the trespasser and eventually detained Jeremiah Smith, of Anaheim.

He was cited for trespassing.

No one else was found at the scene and the area was cleared, Carringer said.

Smith’s activity was confined to a construction site within the park and nothing was determined to be stolen.

The motive behind the incident is unknown.

The park has been closed since March 14 due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.