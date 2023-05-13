A teenager is dead after he was ejected from an airborne car in a wrong-way crash in Long Beach on Saturday.

A few minutes before 2:30 a.m., a 2021 BMW struck a curb while headed west on the eastbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway near the 103 Freeway, causing the car to go airborne and overturn, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

An 18-year-old from Wilmington who had been in the rear of the car was found by rescuers but declared dead at the scene.

The other two people in the car, an 18-year-old Wilmington man who was driving and another passenger who had been in the front seat, were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is looking into “impaired driving and speed” as “possible factors” in the crash, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin or Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.