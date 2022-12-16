A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

A 16-year-old boy who was driving the motor bike was declared dead at the scene, while his passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

All parties involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Alex Torres contributed to this report.