Police are searching for whoever gunned down two teens Wednesday night in San Bernardino, fatally wounding one of them.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of East Ralston and North Lugo avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas.

Arriving officers located two gunshot victims, Thomas said.

The victims have not been identified but were described as being 16 and 17 years old.

Both were transported to local hospitals, where one of the teens was pronounced dead, Thomas said.

The injuries to the second victim were not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators are attempting to identify the gunman and a motive for the shooting.

The surviving victim has been uncooperative and did not provide much information, Thomas said.