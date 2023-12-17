A 15-year-old dad-to-be is dead after he was hit by a car that lost control in Sun Valley Saturday night.

The teen, identified as Carlos in a GoFundMe set up by his family, was standing in the roadway near cars parked at Strathern and White streets when a vehicle headed east on Strathern lost control, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 22-year-old man, hit the parked cars and Carlos, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LAPD officials said.

A 15-year-old died after he was hit by a car in Sun Valley on Dec. 17, 2023. (RMG News)

The driver was taken into custody, though his identity and possible charges have not been released.

Carlos’ family, meanwhile, is mourning the teen, who “was excited to be a dad to his little boy but unfortunately he passed away.”

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.