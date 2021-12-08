Teen fatally shot in Boyle Heights ID’d amid search for 2nd suspect

A 14-year-old boy fatally shot outside a Boyle Heights recreation center Tuesday night has been identified as the search continues for a second suspect in the case.

Jeremy Galvin was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the Evergreen Recreation Center after the shooting in the area of First and Savannah streets. The scene is near First Street Elementary School.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call about about 3:30 p.m.

Galvin was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was barely breathing when police arrived. He died a short time later.

“We just know that there was some sort of argument with these two kids and then one produced a handgun and shot the other one,” LAPD Capt. German Hurtado told KTLA Tuesday.

A suspect who ran from the scene was later apprehended by officers and taken into custody.

Another person is being sought in connection with the shooting.

No further details about Tuesday’s incident have been released.

The Boyle Heights shooting occurred a day after a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in Wilmington. That shooting, which was also near an elementary school, left a girl and woman in critical condition.