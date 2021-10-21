Teen fatally wounded in Inglewood car-to-car shooting was star volleyball player, family says

An 18-year-old woman fatally wounded in an Inglewood car-to-car shooting earlier this week was a star athlete who was loved by many, family members said Thursday.

Daina Monroe, known by many as “Gucci,” had recently graduated high school and was looking forward to continuing her education before she was killed.

“She had a big heart and she loved people and people loved her,” her mother, Lyz Summerville-Monroe, told KTLA. “Everywhere she went she made friends. Friends for life.”

Monroe was sitting in a car outside her family’s home along the 100 block of North Inglewood Avenue just before midnight Monday with her sister and two male friends when someone pulled up next to their car and suddenly began shooting, police said. She was shot and later died from her injuries. The other three passengers in the car were uninjured.

“I don’t even think we’ve had a moment to process it,” her father, Darren Monroe, told KTLA. “It’s kind of been one of those things where we’re kind of thinking that she’s still out of town, at school. But she’s not.”

Monroe’s family said they have no idea why the car she was in was targeted, but said her sister saw a man in a grey hoodie firing from the vehicle.

The teen was a standout athlete on a local volleyball team, where she’s being remembered as a vibrant spirit and incredible friend.

“I loved Gucci so much. She’s gonna be so, so missed,” Elia Rubin, Monroe’s former volleyball teammate, said. “I wish I could hug her and tell her how much I love her.”

Darren Monroe said what’s added to his family’s heartbreak is the pain her sister who survived the attack is now forced to live with. He called his daughter’s death senseless, and it has sparked so many questions.

“We just need to stop all of this,” he said. “This doesn’t make sense to where you can’t sit in a car in front of your home, trying to figure out which showing of ‘Halloween’ you want to go see, and a car pulls up and now you’re life is over.

In a GoFundMe page started by her family, Monroe is also remembered for her love of volleyball, singing and dancing.

“Daina was a shining star in everyone’s life,” the fundraising page reads. “She brought her huge family and hundreds of friends so much adoration and happiness through her art and creativity.”