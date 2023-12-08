Police are searching for a teenager after a violent robbery attempt in Baldwin Park on Friday.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking on the 3900 block of Big Dalton Avenue from Central Avenue when she was approached by a suspect from behind.

The masked suspect grabbed the girl and tried to steal her cell phone, police said.

The girl refused to let go, leading to a physical struggle. During the assault, the suspect grabbed her, pushed her against a fence and “forcefully pulled her across the street,” officers said.

The victim was eventually able to break free from the suspect’s grip and ran away from the area.

The suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera walking away from the scene. Authorities have released the image in hopes someone may recognize him.

Police are searching for a teenager after a violent robbery attempt in Baldwin Park on Dec. 8, 2023. (Baldwin Park Police Department)

He is described as a male in his late teens, standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident is asked to call Detectives D. Newton or T. Le at 626-960-1955.