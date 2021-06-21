A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries in a suspected DUI crash off the 101 Freeway in Ventura that resulted in the driver’s arrest, officials said Monday.

The car, a 2005 Nissan Sentra, was traveling south on the 101 Freeway near Victoria Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Saturday when it somehow ended up off the road and overturned down a dirt embankment, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Two teenage passengers in the Nissan were both ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a set belt at the time, the crash report stated.

The 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old girl was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of either teen, but said both were from Ventura County.

The driver, 22-year-old Nelson Rivas of Oxnard, received moderate injuries from the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to CHP.

Rivas is being held on $55,000 bail, inmate records showed.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call the agency’s Ventura office at 805-662-2640.