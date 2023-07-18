A teenage girl from Long Beach who had been missing for nearly two months was found Tuesday night after a Good Samaritan who saw a KTLA 5 News report on the teen provided information to the police.

Diana Rojas, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of Raymond Avenue just before 8 p.m. on May 29 in Long Beach. Surveillance video showed the teen getting into a BMW on Raymond Avenue, near 10th Street, with a man that the family said appeared to be an unknown adult.

The family of 15-year-old Diana Rojas, who had been missing for nearly two months, seen embracing her on July 18, 2023 after officers with the LAPD returned brought her home to Long Beach. (Moses Castillo)

After the Good Samaritan’s call on Tuesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department located the teen and returned her to her family in Long Beach.

It’s unclear where the teen was found or what happened to her, but video of the reunion showed relieved family members embracing the 15-year-old.