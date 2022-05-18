A 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a female classmate in the head.

The stabbing took place Wednesday around 3:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of San Bernardino Street in Montclair.

Montclair police say a 16-year-old girl was walking home from school when her male classmate approached her from behind and stabbed her in the head with a “fixed bladed knife.” The girl turned to face her attacker and was stabbed several more times, police said.

Witnesses intervened and were able to grab hold of the teen boy until police arrived on scene.

The teen girl was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police say are not life-threatening. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to a press release from the Montclair Police Department.

Her attacker was arrested by police and has been booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall where he awaits charges for attempted murder.

Both the victim and the suspect are students at Montclair High School, the Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Montclair Police Department at 909-448-3600. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through wetip.com.