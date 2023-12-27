A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Pomona on Tuesday night.

The victim was only identified as a 16-year-old boy by the Pomona Police Department.

Authorities received reports of an injured person found on the 1300 block of West Mission Boulevard around 9:22 p.m.

Arriving officers found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition on Wednesday night.

No suspect was found at the scene as the investigation remains ongoing. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pomona Police at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.