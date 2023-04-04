A teen was injured in a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. at the intersection of 57th Street and 2nd Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers discovered a male teen suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect or suspects and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

No further details have been released.