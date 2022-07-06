A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured after a vehicle overturned during a crash in Winnetka Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 9:15 a.m. along the 20100 block of West Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were trapped in the overturned vehicle, officials said.

The teen, who was one of the victims trapped in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The other trapped person was rescued and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The third person had minor injuries and did not wish to be taken to a hospital.

Lanes are closed in the area during an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the intersection.