An 18-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old cousin was injured in a Santa Ana shooting Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Minnie Street, police said.

The victims were parked in an alley when an unknown suspect approached their vehicle and opened fire.

Officers found an unresponsive victim inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Another victim also had a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Both were taken to a hospital, but one of them died. He was identified as Roberto Izelo, of Tustin.

The other victim is in stable condition.

Police told KTLA the wounded victim is a baseball player at Century High School and had just come from a game.

A 16-year-old was in the back seat at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

A possible motive and what led up to the shooting are being investigated.

Surveillance video released by police Friday shows the suspected shooter walking in the area dressed in all dark clothing.

Detectives are hoping to talk to witnesses who can “shed light on this incident.”

Anyone with information can call Santa Ana police homicide detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.