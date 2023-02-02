Montclair Place shopping mall is seen in a June 2015 file photo. (Credit: Google Maps)

A teenager was killed and another person was hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Montclair shopping mall on Thursday night.

The victims are a 15-year-old boy and another unidentified person, according to the Montclair Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Montclair Place mall around 8:10 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the injured teen who was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in surgery, police confirm.

Details remain limited, but authorities say at least two people were involved in some sort of altercation prior to the deadly shooting.

No suspects were arrested at the scene as the shooter remains at large.

A nearby Target store was evacuated after witnesses told police the suspect was seen running into the store.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. This story will be updated.