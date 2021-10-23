Teen killed in Inglewood shooting remembered by family, friends

Family and friends of slain 18-year-old Daina Monroe are gathering in Culver City Park for a sunset candlelight vigil.

Monroe, 18, also known by the nickname “Gucci,” was fatally shot Monday while sitting in a car near her family’s home in the 100 block of North Inglewood Avenue in Inglewood.

Monroe’s sister and two male friends were also in the car, but were uninjured in the attack.

Police are still looking for the shooter, and family and friends said they’re seeking justice for Monroe.

“The more people here, the louder the voice, and hopefully we can find who did this to her,” said Monroe’s aunt, Kimmie Mason. “We want everybody to come out and just celebrate her. She was a loving person … all this light and love and happiness.”

Monroe’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.