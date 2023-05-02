A grieving family is pleading for justice after a 19-year-old girl was shot and killed in South Los Angeles while heading home from work.

Loved ones of Jazmin Green said she was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting on April 24.

Green was parking her car on the 10400 block of South San Pedro Street when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired at her. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Her family is devastated and is asking the city to put up reward money to track down the suspects responsible for the girl’s death. A press conference was held on Tuesday where loved ones are pleading for anyone with information to speak up and help bring justice.

“She loved helping people,” said Green’s mother. “That’s what she loved doing.”

Jazmin Green in a family photo.

Jazmin Green in a family photo.

Loved ones honor 19-year-old Jazmin Green at Southside Bethel Baptist Church in South Los Angeles on May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones honor 19-year-old Jazmin Green at Southside Bethel Baptist Church in South Los Angeles on May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Loved ones honor 19-year-old Jazmin Green at Southside Bethel Baptist Church in South Los Angeles on May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Jazmin Green in a family photo.

On the night of April 24, Green was heading home from work when she told her mother she was tired and would visit her the next day.

“Twenty minutes later, I got the phone call and from that point on it’s been all downhill,” said Green’s mother.

Green had just pulled onto 105th and South San Pedro Street when shots rang out.

“She was parking and some unknown people just started shooting,” said Shenae Berry, Green’s aunt.

Green was shot in the head by the unidentified assailants and three days later, she died from her injuries at the hospital. Her family remains devastated.

Green worked multiple jobs and had just graduated from Mayfair High School in Lakewood. She was studying to become a medical assistant at American Career College when her life was cut short.

“She had a smile that was out of this world,” said Berry. “She just got her car. She was doing everything right.”

Green’s family believes the shooting was gang-related and that she was caught in the crossfire. Friends, family, religious leaders and community activists gathered at the Southside Bethel Baptist Church in South L.A., to remember Green while pleading for an end to gun violence.

“We are demanding justice for Jazmin Green,” said Najee Ali. “We’re calling upon L.A. city councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to have a reward motion introduced to help bring her murderer to justice. No one deserves to be shot and killed.”

“Whoever did this or if you know who did this, I know you can’t sleep at night,” said a loved one. “I know that you are sick because you got the wrong person. You got an innocent person. And all this Black-on-Black crime, this is ridiculous. We get mad if somebody out of our color kills us or hurts us. It’s a big thing and we wanna march. When is it going to stop? Enough is enough!”

“I just hope whoever it is turns themself in,” said Green’s mother. “She didn’t deserve this.”

KTLA reached out to Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson for comment, but has yet to receive a response. LAPD said an update will be provided on the investigation when possible.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.