An SUV slammed into a liquor store in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring another person.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. at 1403 W. 54th Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood.

Authorities say the 15-year-old was found dead inside the vehicle. A second person managed to get out and was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Video captured by Key News shows the SUV caught fire after the impact, which spread throughout the front of the liquor store.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.