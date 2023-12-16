Editor’s note: The story has been updated to correct the genders of the victims.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 20-year-old man wounded in a drive-by shooting during the early-morning hours in Sun Valley Saturday.

Police say the victims were entering their vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in the 11100 block of Lorne Street when four male suspects approached in a vehicle.

One of the males pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victims before the suspect vehicle sped off in an unknown direction, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No descriptions of the suspects or the suspect vehicle were available.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.