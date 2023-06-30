A 16-year-old from Victorville is facing robbery and murder charges after he fatally shot a store clerk in Hesperia Thursday evening, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified teen robbed a Mobil gas station on Main Street at about 6:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After the robber fled the scene, deputies found the store clerk, 27-year-old Parveen Singh of Hesperia, unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at a local hospital.

The teen, meanwhile, was arrested about a block away from the scene, police said. He was booked into the High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-890-4904.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.