A student at the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies reportedly overdosed on Jan. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning.

The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles Unified School District high school.

A school district spokesperson described it as a “medical incident,” though they declined to offer further information.

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No further information, including which drug caused the overdose, has been released.