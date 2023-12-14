A 15-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a gas station at knifepoint and took nearly $300 on Friday.

The teen, whose identity has not been released due to his age, robbed a Chevron Gas Station in Grand Terrace at about midnight, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The teen “grabbed $280 of cash from the cash register and fled the location on foot,” but at about midnight Wednesday, deputies found a boy who matched the robber’s description, the release added.

“Deputies confirmed the juvenile was the suspect who committed the robbery and located the knife used in the robbery in his possession,” officials said.

He’s been booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall for armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Neff-Fergot at 909-387-3545.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.