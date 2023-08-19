A teenager was hospitalized after being shot during a high school football game in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night.

The victim, identified only as a 16-year-old boy, was attending a game at Etiwanda High School, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a large group of juveniles fighting in the street in front of the school around 8:23 p.m.

During the fight, an unidentified suspect fired gunshots, prompting the group of juveniles to run from the scene.

Arriving deputies found the injured victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, authorities said

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating them.

Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. (Google Earth)

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandt at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.