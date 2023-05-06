A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in Camarillo Friday night, and the Camarillo Police Department is seeking any surveillance footage that may have captured the attack.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, which is contracted to staff the department, responded to reports of a disturbance and gunshots in the 400 block of Fulton Street at about 8:30 p.m., authorities said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and found out that a shooting victim was at a local hospital suffering from multiple wounds.

“The male victim was later transported via ambulance to another hospital for more advanced care,” the release said.

Investigators believe the attack is “an isolated event with no further known threat to the public.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761.

Additionally, if anyone’s security system captured footage of the shooting, they are asked to visit this website to share it with investigators.