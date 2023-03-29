A teenager is dead after he was shot while riding a bicycle in Lancaster Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was cycling near Tierra Bonita Park at 30th and Kettering streets at about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the unnamed victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have learned that before the shooting, the teen had been in a confrontation with several other people at the park, one of whom “fired several gunshots at the victim, striking him in the upper torso,” the release said.

The attackers were last seen fleeing the shooting scene on foot through the park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.