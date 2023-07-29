The Collection at Riverpark shopping and dining district in Oxnard. (Google Earth)

A teenager was hospitalized after shots rang out at a busy shopping district in Oxnard on Friday night.

Oxnard police responded to reports of a shooting victim at The Collection at Riverpark on the 2700 block of Seaglass Way around 8:50 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

He was located on the first floor of the parking structure next to the Cinemark Century Riverpark movie theater. The teen was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Parking structure at The Collection at Riverpark shopping and dining district in Oxnard. (Google Earth)

The parking structure was blocked off as the outdoor shopping and dining district was filled with visitors on a busy Friday night.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was provided as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Detective Steve Eckman at 805-385-7641 or email steve.eckman@oxnardpd.org.