A teen who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot to death during a possible attempted robbery in Koreatown Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and Berendo streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man approached the vehicle in what is believed to be an attempted robbery and shot at the vehicle as the driver quickly drove away, police said.

The teen passenger was struck by the gunfire and the driver tried to drive him to the hospital.

The driver spotted LAPD officers at Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue and asked for help. That’s when officers attempted life-saving measures before Los Angeles firefighters arrived, but the teen was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspected shooter was last seen running away on 7th Street. He is believed to be in his early 20s.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD’s west bureau homicide division at 213-382-9470.