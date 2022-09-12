Julian Martinez is seen in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMe page on Sept. 11, 2022.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a party in Garden Grove late Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:50 p.m. in the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a victim being shot on the street near a large party. The victim was taken to hospital by family before police arrived, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but a GoFundMe page created by his sister identified him as Julian Martinez, who had just turned 17.

“My younger brother Julian, was killed in an act of gun violence by vicious gang members,” the page reads. “This tragedy has shaken my family, and has left us scrambling to come up with expenses for something that we could have never prepared for.”

One person, described as a male Hispanic in his late teens, had left the scene before police arrived. He is being described as a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective T. Ramirez at 714-741-5839.