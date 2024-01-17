An Apple Valley teenager is behind bars after he tried to run from deputies and crashed into a freeway divider early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An off-duty SBSD employee in an unmarked squad car saw Daniel Eduardo Garcia, 19, “doing 360 burnouts near the intersection of Wabisi Road and Mondamon Road in the Town of Apple Valley,” the SBSD said in a news release.

The deputy turned their lights on and a pursuit began, with Garcia speeding into Victorville and onto the 15 Freeway, where a deputy was waiting for him, authorities said.

That deputy “conducted a traffic break maneuver” to slow Garcia, who then crashed into the center divider and was taken into custody on a felony charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, the release explained.

Garcia is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the High Desert Detention Center. He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy Mendoza at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.