Teen son of wealthy entrepreneur sentenced to 7 to 9 months in prison for fatal West L.A. Lamborghini crash

The son of an L.A. millionaire was sentenced to seven to nine months in a juvenile camp after slamming his father’s Lamborghini into another woman’s car earlier this year, ending a case that sparked protests and outcries from the victim’s family, who alleged the defendant was given soft treatment by authorities due to his age.

The driver — whose full name is being withheld because he was 17 at the time of the crash — was “racing” in the high-end car with his then-girlfriend at speeds of more than 100 mph when he collided with a car driven by Monique Munoz, 32, near Olympic Blvd. and Overland Ave. on Feb. 17, prosecutors said. The force of the crash nearly split Munoz’s car in half and she died at the scene.

The driver pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in April. His pending sentencing hearing had drawn demonstrations outside the Inglewood Juvenile courthouse in recent days from Munoz’s friends and family. Munoz’s loved ones said the teen should at least spend some time in a county juvenile camp and argued that his request for probation would be an injustice.

“House arrest in a mansion is not punishment,” Cynthia Crespin, Munoz’s cousin, said in court last week. “He took an innocent life in a careless and senseless way.”

