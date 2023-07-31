Authorities in Orange County are searching for a hit-and-run driver that was involved in an illegal street takeover when they struck a teenage spectator, leaving him with serious injuries, officials announced Monday.

On July 28, officers with the Tustin Police Department, assisted by several officers from the Irvine Police Department, responded to the area of Park and Warner avenues at around 11:40 p.m. after receiving calls about cars speeding up and down Tustin Ranch Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located approximately 300 cars parked on the roadway and in the intersection,” a news release from Tustin PD stated. “Vehicles were actively doing burnouts in the intersection while spectators observed, shined lasers, and set off fireworks.”

Police secured the entire area, issued 20 citations for vehicle code violations and towed 51 vehicles.

At some point during the event, a “dark sedan doing burnouts in the intersection” struck the spectator before fleeing the scene, police said.

Video of the street takeover, captured by the unidentified teen victim, shows dozens of people in the intersection as two vehicles, including the dark sedan, spin out dangerously close to the spectators. The video goes dark when the boy is hit by the car.

Video taken by a teenage boy captures an illegal street takeover in Tustin just moments before he was struck by one of the drivers, who then fled the scene on July 28, 2023.

The juvenile suffered several broken bones and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover, authorities said.

“We’re looking for any information about any of these guys that participated in this drifting sideshow,” TPD Lt. Ryan Coe told KTLA. “It is a felony vandalism. We now have to spend taxpayer money to repair that intersection, sometimes up to $50,000, so anyone with information that can help us out, please contact our traffic unit.”

Anyone with information about the participants in the street takeover is urged to contact Detective Yuhas at 714-573-32-18 or by email at jyuhas@tustinca.org.