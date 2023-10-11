A teenage boy was reportedly found stabbed in the teacher’s parking lot of Ulysses S. Grant High School in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Glen, authorities told KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the high school in the 13000 block of Oxnard Street just after 3:30 p.m. on reports of the violent incident.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the school and reported that the approximately 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed several police cruisers outside the school’s campus.

L.A. police on the scene of a reported stabbing of an approximately 16-year-old male near Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen on Oct. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Details are limited and it’s unclear exactly what led to the stabbing, but police said they were looking for a white Honda hatchback with five suspects inside who were approximately 15-18 years old, last seen traveling through the parking lot.

No further details about incident, including whether or not the school was placed on lockdown, were provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.