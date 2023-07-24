A woman was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach late Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Williams Drive around 11 p.m.

The driver of a 2019 Hyundai Kona, only identified as an 18-year-old female from Upland, was driving northbound in the far left lane when she struck the pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk at the time.

The victim was identified as a 34-year-old woman from Florida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

“Impairment did not appear to be a factor with the driver,” police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator J. Rounds at 714-536-5666.