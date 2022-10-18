A pair of handcuffs is shown in a file image. (Getty Images)

A 15-year-old boy suspected of committing a lewd act on a child at a Lake Elsinore school Monday has been arrested, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the school located in the 18000 block of Grand Avenue, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Staff members were alerted about an unknown male that was seen on school grounds and immediately contacted law enforcement.

The suspect was followed by the staff but eventually fled the school on foot.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore had entered the school grounds and committed a lewd act upon a child while on campus, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspect was not a student of the school and did not have permission to be on campus.

He was arrested by deputies a short distance away from Grand Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators believe there may have been more than one victim involved in the incident.

The school campus was temporarily placed on lock down Monday until the suspect was in custody.

Investigators believe the teen acted alone and no other suspects were wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951–245–3300.