Teen suspects in Newport Beach attack have been identified by authorities

Youths suspected of being involved in an attack on a man on a Newport Beach street have been identified, authorities said.

The assault occurred Saturday night on Balboa Peninsula and was recorded on video that has been widely seen.

Related Content Police investigating social media video showing group of teens beating man in Newport Beach

Officers responded to a report of a fight and found the man with serious injuries but the youths were gone.

The video showed a group surround the man in a crosswalk. A bystander came to his aid but someone kicked the man in the face and he fell to the ground.

A police statement Tuesday said all parties were identified but no further information would be released because the incident involved juveniles.