Authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who severed the leg of a teenage boy during a violent hit-and-run Thursday in Boyle Heights.

An eighth grader at Hollenbeck Middle School, Joshua Mora, 13, was attempting to cross the street at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 30 when the hit-and-run occurred, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said. The impact severed the teen’s right leg.

The collision caused the motorcyclist, described as a white male, to slide “approximately 80 feet before stopping,” after which, he got back on his bike and sped off, leaving the injured boy lying in the road.

Mora, speaking to KTLA from his hospital bed at County USC Medical Center, said he will eventually need a prosthetic leg to get around. The teen also had this message for the motorcycle driver.

“I would’ve forgave him if he would’ve stopped and checked if I was okay because I know accidents happen if you don’t see and you get distracted,” the 13-year-old said. “I would’ve said it was okay, but since he ran, I don’t think I’ll forgive him for that.”

Motorcycle suspect seen in a surveillance video moments before a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (LAPD)

A 13-year-old boy was left severely injured after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights on March 30, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division)

The intersection where a 13-year-old boy lost his leg after a hit-and-run crash on March 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Joshua Mora, 13, in a family photo.

Mora’s mother, Maria Guadalupe Serrano, who became emotional while talking about her son’s injuries said her son has so many life goals, and she just wants to know why the motorcyclist didn’t stop when he saw the teen injured on the ground.

The teen victim’s brother, Arturo Oliver Serrano, called Mora a strong warrior.

“He gives us the power to keep going because he’s very strong. He shows us he’s strong,” Arturo said. “He’s a warrior, he’s my warrior.”

As for Mora, he’s in a lot of pain after undergoing surgery on his leg over the weekend, but says it’s thanks to his family, friends and the nurses at the hospital that he’s able to remain positive.

“I know that everything is going to be okay, and the good thing is that I’m alive,” he said.

Officials with LAPD say the suspect is still at large and there is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. In the meantime, Mora’s family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help with the teen’s medical expenses.