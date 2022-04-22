A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he allegedly faked a robbery and was found in possession of two ghost guns and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy, whose name was not released, told his parents and police that he had been threatened by someone with a gun, and that person, who had stolen money from him, was outside the family’s home in the 11800 block of Linden Street in unincorporated Bloomington, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at the home at about 11:30 a.m., they found a vehicle that matched the description provided in the call for help and “completed a high-risk traffic stop,” the release said.

However, there was not an armed robber inside the car, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Through investigation, deputies determined the 14-year-old stole from his family and offered the money to other people. The alleged robbery and threats were determined to be unfounded,” officials added.

Deputies also found that the 14-year-old had in his possession two ghost guns — firearms without a serial number, preventing them from being traced — and “an unlawful high-capacity magazine,” according to the release.

The teen was arrested, cited and released to his parents, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

