Teen wounded after shots fired at Palmdale apartment

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an apartment window, wounding a teenager early Sunday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. 

The shooting was reported at about 1:33 a.m. at the 38000 block of 15th East Street, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said shots were fired into a sliding glass door at the back of the apartment. 

The victim, only identified as a teenage boy, was reported to be in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident was a targeted shooting or what led up to shots being fired.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and no further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News