Teen wounded after shots fired at Palmdale apartment

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an apartment window, wounding a teenager early Sunday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 1:33 a.m. at the 38000 block of 15th East Street, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said shots were fired into a sliding glass door at the back of the apartment.

The victim, only identified as a teenage boy, was reported to be in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident was a targeted shooting or what led up to shots being fired.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and no further details were released.