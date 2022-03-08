Teenage brothers dead after crash in Huntington Beach: Police

Two brothers who were students at Edison High School died after a car crash in Huntington Beach on Monday, police said.

The crash at Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street involved a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado owned by the city of Newport Beach, so the Irvine Police Department will be investigating, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday.

About 8:15 a.m., the 1990 Ford F-250 brothers 17-year-old Jeremy Page and 18-year-old Joshua Page were in collided with the city-owned pickup and both victims succumbed to their injuries later that day, police said. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, authorities indicated.

Esteban Palacios, a friend of Joshua Page, said he shared classes with the victim.

“It’s going to be tough having an empty seat there, like I’m never going to see him again,” Palacios said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724-7024.