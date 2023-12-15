Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenage girl who disappeared in Anaheim earlier this month.

Seventeen-year-old Ashli Velasquez was last seen on the morning of Dec. 7, near Haster Street and Katella Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department posted on Instagram.

No further details about her disappearance were disclosed.

Investigators said Ashli is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has long black and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Police Department at 714-765-1900.