Teenage son of wealthy entrepreneur could face manslaughter charges in crash that killed woman in West L.A.

The teenage son of a wealthy Los Angeles entrepreneur could face manslaughter charges in connection with a high-speed crash that claimed a woman’s life in West L.A. last month, police confirmed Wednesday.

Monique Munoz, 32, was killed almost instantly when a Lamborghini driving at a “high rate of speed” slammed into her vehicle in the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling.

The force of the crash was so strong that Munoz’s vehicle nearly split in half, Wendling said. The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini, whose identity police withheld due to his age, was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, according to a statement issued by the LAPD. A case was presented to Los Angeles County prosecutors last week and remains under review, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for district attorney’s office.

