Two men suspected in the October killing of a liquor store clerk in West Covina have been arrested and booked, police said Monday.

The homicide occurred on Oct. 8, when 34-year-old Karanvir Singh was killed at Big Bob’s Liquor store.

Ivan Vanegas (Left) and Arturo Ornelas are seen in images provided by the West Covina Police Department.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested two days after the killing. An ongoing investigation led to the arrests of 19-year-old Arturo Ornelas of Monterey Park and 18-year-old Ventura Vanegas of Alhambra, the West Covina Police Department stated in an updated news release.

Ornellas, apprehended on Nov. 16, and Vanegas, apprehended on Dec. 7, were both arrested in connection with the same homicide and booked on suspicion of murder, robbery, accessory to a crime and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators believe all three suspects are members of the same criminal street gang, the name of which police did not disclose.

Ornelas was released on bond and Vanegas is being held without bail, according to the news release.